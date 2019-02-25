Sembawang MPs to 'pitch in' while Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan recovers from arm fracture: Amrin Amin

SINGAPORE: Fellow Sembawang Members of Parliament (MPs) will fill in for Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan as he recovers from an arm fracture.

Amrin Amin, MP for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) said this during a visit to Mr Khaw's Meet-the-People (MPS) session on Monday (Feb 25) at Block 789 Woodlands Avenue 6.

"We work as a team so in Minister Khaw's absence while he recovers, Sembawang GRC MPs will take turns and we are supported by a strong team of activists here in Sembawang who have been working with him for many, many years," Mr Amrin told Channel NewsAsia.

"And so things will continue to run smoothly so residents can be rest assured."



Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung, MPs Vikram Nair and Lim Wee Kiak come under Sembawang GRC as well. Mr Amrin added that the MPs will rotate community duties among themselves "as long as it takes" for Mr Khaw to recover.



"I think we'll manage. In times like this, we all have to pitch in and I think that is what it means to work as a team. We'll get through this," Mr Amrin said.

He added that Mr Khaw is "recovering well" and that they are in touch with him.

Mr Khaw suffered an arm fracture after a fall last week.

He is currently warded at a hospital and is scheduled for surgery this week.

In his absence, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as the Acting Minister for Transport in the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral talks.

Mr Khaw will resume his duties when "he is able to do so, probably after several weeks", said the Prime Minister's Office.