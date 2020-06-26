Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to retire from politics after 19 years

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Mr Khaw Boon Wan is retiring from politics after 19 years.

In a letter to Mr Khaw on Friday (Jun 26), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked him for his "lifetime of public service to Singapore", highlighting the roles he took on in the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of National Development and the Ministry of Transport during his political career.

"Besides your ministerial duties, you also made significant contributions to the People's Action Party," Mr Lee wrote.

"On behalf of all Singaporeans, and especially your residents in Sembawang, I thank you for all that you have done for Singapore, and wish you a happy, healthy and well-deserved retirement."