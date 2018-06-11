Kim Jong Un explores Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands on night before summit

SINGAPORE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un explored Singapore on Monday night (Jun 11), the day before his historic summit with United States President Donald Trump

The North Korean leader was spotted walking around the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay with his entourage.

Mr Kim was pictured smiling next to Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung in a photo posted on Twitter by Dr Balakrishnan. The trio appeared to be at Gardens by the Bay.

Mr Kim was also seen at the Marina Bay Sands, and appeared to be heading up to the SkyPark.

His sister Kim Yo Jong was spotted with him.



He was also seen at the Jubilee Bridge, which links the Merlion Park and the promenade in front of the Esplanade.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and close aide Kim Yo Jong (in white) is seen at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, heads to the SkyPark as he visits Marina Bay Sands.

Kim Jong Un, his sister, Singapore ministers and an entourage of over 50 people were spotted at The Jubilee Bridge earlier tonight https://t.co/4miBt0BteL #TrumpKimSummit⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/aeBjvUJIWW — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) June 11, 2018

A flurry of activity was seen outside the St Regis Hotel where Mr Kim is staying as his motorcade left the hotel at around 9pm. His motorcade was seen returning to the hotel about two-and-a-half hours later.



Mr Kim and Mr Trump are scheduled to meet at Sentosa's Capella hotel on Tuesday. This will be the first time a sitting US president and a North Korean leader will meet face to face.

Mr Kim met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday at the Istana, where the two discussed bilateral relations.





