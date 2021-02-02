Kim's Place Seafood and noodle restaurant become first F&B outlets charged with breaching COVID-19 measures

Invincible (BBCM) and Kim's Place Seafood Restaurant are the first two food and beverage outlets to be charged by the Urban Redevelopment Authority for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

SINGAPORE: Two eateries were charged in court on Tuesday (Feb 2) with breaching COVID-19 measures including liquor consumption rules and failing to ensure groups were kept to no more than five people, which was the limit at the time of the alleged offence.

This is the first such charging handled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Kim's Place Seafood Restaurant, in 45 Joo Chiat Place, was charged with failing to ensure that there were no gatherings or groups involving more than five people on the night of Sep 7 last year.

The eatery also allegedly failed to ensure that groups did not mix or intermingle.

That same night, it allegedly allowed music performances or singing, and failed to take steps to minimise physical interaction between customers or visitors.

The restaurant is accused of repeating this pattern of behaviour - including the mixing of groups and allowing of performances - on Sep 12, 2020.

The Singapore Straits Wine Company was also charged with holding a company dinner at Kim's Place Seafood on Sep 7, 2020 for 26 of its workers.

Another eatery that was charged was Invincible (BBCM) at 13 Circular Road, which URA said in a previous statement is also known as Bedok Bak Chor Mee. It was given five charges in relation to incidents on Oct 2 last year.

It is accused of failing to ensure that each group of customers was limited to five or fewer people, with at least 1m between the groups on Oct 2 last year.

The eatery also allegedly failed to implement SafeEntry requirements for customers and visitors, and did not screen customers' temperatures or check for visible symptoms.

The business was also accused of failing to ensure that each table was spaced at least 1m away from any other chair situated at another table at all times, and for failing to stop the consumption of liquor after 10.30pm.

URA said in a previous statement that it filed charges against Invincible (BBCM) and ordered it to close its premises for 10 days in October last year.

Representatives for the companies will return to court at a later date. The penalties for breaking COVID-19 laws are a maximum fine of S$10,000, or up to six months' jail. For subsequent offences, the maximum jail terms and fines are doubled.