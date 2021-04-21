Holland Close stall Kin Hoi suspended following gastroenteritis outbreak

SINGAPORE: Kin Hoi has been directed to suspend its food business operations with effect from Tuesday (Apr 20) until further notice after 15 cases of gastroenteritis were linked with the stall, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday.

Fifteen people reported gastroenteritis symptoms between Mar 28 and Apr 15 after consuming food prepared by Kin Hoi, and MOH and SFA were notified of the most recent case on Apr 19.

One person was hospitalised, but has since been discharged. MOH and SFA are investigating the incident.

Kin Hoi’s stall is located at 6 Holland Close and it also offers food delivery. The eatery, which is registered under the name Meetup @ 352, specialises in Thai-style seafood items such as cockles and grilled prawns.

MOH and SFA added that Kin Hoi’s food handlers will have to attend a food safety course before they can resume work.

“All food handlers working in Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi) are required to reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers,” MOH and SFA said in a joint media release.

“Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi) is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.”

Kin Hoi’s business partner Kemono, meanwhile, has been prohibited from preparing and serving all its menu items, including online orders, to Kin Hoi. Kemono provides food preparation and cooking services for Kin Hoi’s online delivery orders in a separate facility located at 171 Selegie Road, MOH and SFA said.

“Kemono Pte Ltd is required to disinfect food preparation surfaces and floors, and ensure good hygiene maintenance of wash basins,” MOH and SFA.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kin Hoi said that their dine-in stall and online store “will be unavailable” from Apr 21 onwards.

“We are taking this short break because we are working on giving you an even better seafood experience and raising our standards to an even greater level!” it said.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” the agency said.

