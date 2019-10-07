King Arthur Flour product recalled due to potential presence of E. coli

SINGAPORE: Two batches of King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour have been recalled due to the potential presence of E. coli O26.



The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release on Monday (Oct 7) that it directed the sole importer of the product, Cold Storage, to recall the product. The recall has since been completed.

The implicated products, that originated from the US, have the batch codes: L18A13C (best used by: 12/13/19) and A19A02C (best used by: 01/02/2020).

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it," SFA noted, adding they should contact Cold Storage with their enquiries or to exchange the product.



Picture of the implicated product. (Photo: SFA)

The United States of America Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) first published an alert about the product on Jun 13 and the recall was expanded on Oct 3 to include the latest batches.



"Symptoms of E. coli O26 illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week," the USFDA said.

"However, children, the elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail."

It confirmed the company has not received "any confirmed reports of illnesses" related to the product.