King's Dental Surgery suspended from CHAS participation after making false claims
SINGAPORE: King’s Dental Surgery in Kovan will be suspended from participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) from May 29, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (May 13).
MOH audits on CHAS claims made by the clinic, which is located at Block 204, Hougang Street 21, revealed "severe non-compliance" with CHAS guidelines, the ministry added in their press release.
"The clinic had over a period of time made numerous non-compliant CHAS claims such as claims for dental procedures that were not done," MOH said.
READ: Joash Family Clinic suspended from CHAS participation due to errant claims
READ: Budget 2019 - More support for lower-wage, older workers; enhanced CHAS subsidies at GPs
"MOH takes a serious view of such errant practices in making CHAS claims.
"We have referred the case to the police. The doctors from this clinic will also be referred to the Singapore Dental Council if found with any medical mismanagement or unethical behaviour."
READ: 7,700 Singaporeans received inaccurate CHAS subsidies due to software error - MOH
READ: CHAS IT error - A timeline of how it unfolded
The clinic can continue to provide treatment during the suspension, but the treatment will not be covered by CHAS subsidies.
Patients who are under CHAS may refer to the CHAS website for other participating clinics in the area.
"MOH closely monitors clinics’ CHAS claims and most CHAS clinics comply with our guidelines," the ministry said.
"MOH takes a serious view of breaches of our CHAS guidelines and will not hesitate to take action where non-compliance is uncovered.
"We also remind healthcare professionals to uphold a high standard of professionalism and to adhere to the Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines."