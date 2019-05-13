King's Dental Surgery suspended from CHAS participation after making false claims

SINGAPORE: King’s Dental Surgery in Kovan will be suspended from participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) from May 29, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (May 13).



MOH audits on CHAS claims made by the clinic, which is located at Block 204, Hougang Street 21, revealed "severe non-compliance" with CHAS guidelines, the ministry added in their press release.



"The clinic had over a period of time made numerous non-compliant CHAS claims such as claims for dental procedures that were not done," MOH said.

"MOH takes a serious view of such errant practices in making CHAS claims.

"We have referred the case to the police. The doctors from this clinic will also be referred to the Singapore Dental Council if found with any medical mismanagement or unethical behaviour."

The clinic can continue to provide treatment during the suspension, but the treatment will not be covered by CHAS subsidies.

Patients who are under CHAS may refer to the CHAS website for other participating clinics in the area.

"MOH closely monitors clinics’ CHAS claims and most CHAS clinics comply with our guidelines," the ministry said.

"MOH takes a serious view of breaches of our CHAS guidelines and will not hesitate to take action where non-compliance is uncovered.

"We also remind healthcare professionals to uphold a high standard of professionalism and to adhere to the Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines."