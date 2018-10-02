KKH investigating prescription of 'expired' medication to baby

SINGAPORE: KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is looking into a mother's claim that her newborn daughter was prescribed medication that had expired.

According to the mother, Ms Judy Teo, the medication was prescribed on Aug 25 but the expiry date was April 2018.

Writing on Facebook on Monday (Oct 1), she shared photos of the medication, iliadin, which is a nasal decongestant for children.

"We are aware of this online post and are investigating the matter," said Ms Irene Chan, director of KKH's office of patient experience.



"We are also in contact with the family," she said on Tuesday in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

In her Facebook post, Ms Teo said she was "horrified" when she found out about the expiry date, adding that her daughter was "barely one month old" when she was prescribed the medication.



"We were wondering why is it so that she did not get better despite using the medication for one month plus (from date of being issued till date, resting in between as instructed)," she wrote.



"How can KKH overlook important information like expiry date before issuing the medication to their patients, especially newborns? Will there be any adverse effect on the infant as the infant has been given the medication for a month?

"How could the public trust the hospital if they are dispensing expired medication?" she added.

In an update to her post, Ms Teo said that KKH has since contacted her, asking her to bring the baby to its clinic for checks.



