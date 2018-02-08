KL-Singapore HSR project gets overwhelming support from Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project has received overwhelming support from Malaysians, following a three-month public inspection exercise conducted by MyHSR Corporation, the agency overseeing the Malaysian side of the project.

In a statement on Thursday (Feb 8), MyHSR Corp said the exercise that ended on Jan 31 received more than 35,000 responses, the highest amount of feedback among rail-based public transportation projects in Malaysia.

About 95 per cent of feedback received from visitors and survey respondents were supportive of the HSR project, with 98 per cent of positive responses received from Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

The exercise provided the public with the opportunity to view information about the project such as the planned alignment, locations of the seven Malaysian HSR stations, and the typical station features and layout.

More than 130 booths were set up at key locations along the alignment between Kuala Lumpur and Iskandar Puteri, said MyHSR Corp.

“By locating them in high-traffic areas, our team on site were able to gather pertinent insights on how to further improve the project. It is also our goal to continuously engage the public to share updates on the project,” said Chief Executive Officer Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal.



