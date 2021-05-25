No reports of Singaporeans injured in KLCC train collision, says MFA
SINGAPORE: There are currently no reports of Singaporeans injured in an accident involving two LRT trains in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (May 25).
More than 210 people were injured, with dozens seriously injured, in the head-on collision between the trains near KLCC.
"The Singapore Government is saddened to learn of the many injuries caused by the LRT accident in Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening," an MFA spokesperson said.
"We send our sympathies to the families affected by the accident and wish the injured a smooth and speedy recovery."
The Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in touch with local authorities, the spokesperson said.
Singaporeans in Malaysia who require consular assistance should contact the High Commission or MFA's 24-hour duty office.
READ: 6 in critical condition; special task force to investigate KLCC train collision
READ: LRT passengers flung by impact of collision, say victims
As of Tuesday morning, six people were in critical condition out of the 64 in hospital, according to train operator Prasarana Malaysia. Three of them required ventilation support.
Fifteen people were in semi-critical condition while 43 people suffered minor injuries.