2 men arrested over knuckleduster brawl at Taman Jurong coffee shop

SINGAPORE: Two men aged 60 and 66 have been arrested over a fight involving a knuckleduster at a coffee shop in Taman Jurong, the police said on Wednesday (Mar 13).

The fight took place on Mar 3 at Block 101 Yung Sheng Road, where the coffee shop is located. The police said they were alerted at about 7.20pm.

A man was found with facial injuries after he was believed to have been assaulted with a knuckleduster, the police said. He was then taken to a hospital.

However, the alleged attackers had fled the scene when police officers arrived. They were arrested on Monday after the police identified them with the aid of CCTV footage.

A video of the brawl was shared widely online and showed two men throwing punches at another man. One of them was also seen kicking the victim.

The two suspects will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon with common intention.

If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.