3,700 Australian sheep available for this year’s Korban

SINGAPORE: A total of 3,700 sheep will be available at 26 mosques islandwide for Muslims performing the annual sacrifice ritual of Korban this year, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) announced on Monday (Jul 2).



The livestock from Australia will be priced at S$485 per sheep. Both the number of livestock being offered and the price remain unchanged from last year.



This year’s vendor, Big Foot Logistic, will import livestock from Australia from sources approved by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).



JKMS had previously explored “alternative sources of livestock” as part of its risk management plans for Korban rites. It had conducted trial imports of livestock from AVA-approved countries like Ireland and Canada.



It concluded that these alternative sources were less viable compared to livestock from Australia because of longer freight times.



JKMS added that it continues to work with AVA to “explore the most suitable sources that meet the highest criteria of Singapore’s food safety, animal health and veterinary public health standards”.



“Korban will be conducted at mosques that meet the requirements of Australia’s Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System regulatory framework.



“All Korban centres will adopt the same standard operating procedures for Korban operations, which includes transporting, handling and slaughtering of livestock,” said JKMS.



Registration for Korban opens on Tuesday and will close on Aug 8, and is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.



The 26 mosques where Korban can be performed include Masjid Sultan, Masjid Assyakirin, Masjid Kampung Siglap and Masjid Al-Istighfar.