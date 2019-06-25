3,700 sheep available at 26 mosques for Korban

SINGAPORE: A total of 3,700 sheep will be offered at 26 mosques for the annual sacrifice ritual of Korban this year, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) said on Tuesday (Jun 25).

The number of offered livestock remains the same as last year. Each sheep will cost S$480, S$5 less than last year’s price.

Vendor Big Foot Logistic, which also provided last year’s sheep, will be importing livestock from Australia, one of the countries approved by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“JKMS continues to work with SFA and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, to explore suitable sources that meet Singapore’s high standards of food safety as well as animal health and welfare,” the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

“All Korban centres will adopt the same standard operating procedures for Korban operations, which includes transporting, handling and slaughtering of livestock."

The centres conform to internationally accepted animal welfare standards, said JKMS.

Registration for Korban starts on Wednesday, will close on Jul 26 and is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The public can download the forms at www.muslim.sg or get hardcopy forms from the mosques.

