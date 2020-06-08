COVID-19: No livestock to be imported to Singapore for Korban; arrangements for Muslims to perform ritual in Australia

SINGAPORE: No livestock will be imported to Singapore for the purpose of the annual ritual of Korban this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Monday (Jun 8).



The outbreak makes the process of importing lifestock into the country and organising the rituals at mosques "challenging" this year, MUIS said in a media release.

"This is especially considering that the situation may remain fluid over the next two months, and the process of importing livestock, distributing the livestock to the mosques and organising the ritual slaughter at the mosques requires careful and advanced planning and execution," MUIS said.



Instead, mosques in Singapore will facilitate arrangements for Muslims who wish to perform the Korban in Australia, with the meat chilled and shipped to Singapore after.



Mosques will appoint vendors who must ensure full compliance to all regulatory requirements for the importation of meat products set by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).



The practice of distributing a portion of the meat to low-income families within the community will continue.



"These arrangements will enable our Muslim community to still fulfil this important ritual, which is a key part of (Hari Raya) Aidiladha," said MUIS.



The importance behind the practice of Korban is its essence, said Deputy Mufti Ustaz Mohd Murat Md Aris.



"Protecting the larger community from harm, in the current context, is one of the greatest responsibilities and sacrifices a Muslim may make," said MUIS.

"It is only fitting and in line with the spirit of Korban itself that this modification of practice, is also done for the Korban ritual this year, without sacrificing its essence," the council added.

"The mosque sector will continue to take necessary steps to ensure a safe Korban, including the subsequent distribution of the Korban meat after the tasyrik period."



More details for Korban registration will be released at the end of June.



