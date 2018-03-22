Korean beauty brand Etude House recalls concealers in Singapore due to excessive metal content

SINGAPORE: Popular South Korean cosmetics brand Etude House has recalled two of its products after excessive traces of metal were found in them. One of the products is distributed in Singapore.

The products are the AC Clean-Up Mild Concealer, labelled with the serial number "AAH" and a Jan 8, 2021 expiry date, as well as the Drawing Eyebrow Duo No. 3 in gray-brown, with the serial number "GLG" and Dec 17, 2020 expiry date.

The brand said that only a "small portion" of its concealers were distributed in Singapore and they have been removed from stores.

The affected products were manufactured and supplied by Hwasung Cosmetic, a subcontractor for Amorepacific, which is the beauty giant that owns Etude House.

Those who have bought the item can return it for a full refund or exchange for another product, Etude House Singapore said in a statement.



It added that products with other serial numbers and use-by dates have been tested and found safe to be used.



The metal contained in the affected products is called antimony, which may cause eye irritation and gastrointestinal disease. The Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety bans the use of more than 10 microgrammes of antimony per gramme.

The ministry discovered on Monday excessive amounts of antimony in products sold by Amorepacific, which also owns Aritaum, another beauty brand affected by the recall.

Amorepacific has since issued an apology.

