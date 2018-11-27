KPE, Geylang flash floods caused by lapses at nearby construction site: PUB

SINGAPORE: PUB will take action against a construction firm for failing to maintain the drainage on one of its construction sites, leading to flash floods in Geylang on Nov 11, the national water agency said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 27).

The floods affected Geylang Lorong 23 and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) slip road to the Pan-Island Expressway (towards Changi).



"Enforcement action" will be taken against construction contractor, Straits Construction Singapore (SCS), for the lack of proper maintenance of the drainage system within their site, PUB added.

Stormwater collected at drains along Geylang Lorong 23 flows through Sims Place and Sims Drive, and into a drain at the KPE slip road, before being discharged into Pelton Canal through a pipe drain.



Map of drainage that was choked, causing flashfloods in Geylang and in KPE slip road. (Image: PUB)

The 1.2m-wide pipe drain, which runs through the construction site, was found to be choked, PUB investigations concluded.

"SCS is required to take proper measures to maintain the flow capacity of this pipe drain as construction is underway," the statement said.

All developers and contractors of work sites are to "ensure that drains within their development sites are free of silt, debris, litter and leaves will not hesitate to take actions against those who fail to comply", PUB added.



"PUB will not hesitate to take actions against those who fail to comply."