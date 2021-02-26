SAF regular dies after own physical training at Kranji Camp

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died on Friday (Feb 26) after completing his own physical training at Kranji Camp, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement.

The serviceman felt unwell after the training session and was taken conscious to the Kranji Camp Medical Centre at 8.30am.

He was subsequently taken to National University Hospital (NUH) in an ambulance at 8.50am, and suffered a cardiac arrest en route. Resuscitative efforts were immediately administered, MINDEF said.

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 9.10am, however, the serviceman was pronounced dead at 10.58am.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman,” the ministry said in a statement. “The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.”

