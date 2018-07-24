Singapore Airlines launches new digital wallet KrisPay

KrisFlyer members can now use their air miles to pay retailers and F&B outlets.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines' (SIA) KrisFlyer members will be able to use their air miles to pay for petrol, food and other services using KrisPay, a new app launched on Tuesday (Jul 24).

Members of SIA's loyalty programme can convert their KrisFlyer miles to KrisPay miles via the digital wallet to make partial or full purchases at merchants partnering with the airline, SIA said in a media release.

KrisPay is currently accepted at 18 partner merchants - including Esso, Cedele and Challenger - and more will be progressively added to the platform, SIA added.

"Members can easily turn their KrisFlyer miles into KrisPay miles using the app's instant top-up function," SIA said. "Once transferred, KrisPay miles have a validity of six months."

Payment via the digital wallet is done by scanning the KrisPay QR code at the merchant and keying in the amount users wish to pay with their KrisPay miles, SIA said.

"We are excited to be introducing KrisPay, a novel way for our KrisFlyer members to digitally access their miles at their fingertips, at any time," said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong.

"By creating a miles-based digital wallet which integrates the use of miles into their daily lives, KrisFlyer members have yet another way to use miles instantly on everyday transactions."

Fifteen KrisPay miles is equivalent to S$0.10, according to KPMG Digital Village, who worked with SIA and Microsoft to develop KrisPay.

KrisPay is available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.