Krispy Kreme sells thousands of Nutella-filled doughnuts on first day of launch

SINGAPORE: Krispy Kreme on Saturday (Mar 17) launched a limited edition sale of its Nutella-filled glazed doughnuts, which sold out within hours at certain outlets.

More than 2,500 pieces of the chocolate hazelnut spread-filled rings were sold as of 8.30pm on Saturday, Krispy Kreme said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

The store that sold out first was at Changi Airport Terminal 2, Krispy Kreme said. This was a mere 1.5 hours after the launch of the sale of the doughnuts, it added.

The Nutella doughnuts are priced at S$3.30 each, compared with S$2.60 for the original glazed rings and S$2.95 for the assorted variety doughnuts.

The American doughnut chain, which opened to much fanfare in Singapore in 2013, will be offering the limited edition doughnuts for only a short period, the company said, without giving an estimated time frame.

They are available at all of the chain’s nine stores islandwide, while stocks last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Updates posted on the Krispy Kreme Singapore Facebook page on Saturday show that the doughnuts had sold out at two of its nine outlets - Northpoint and Changi Airport – by 1pm.

Two hours later, the rings were also sold out at another four outlets - Jurong Point, Paragon, Vivo City and Suntec City.

Replenishments were made at five outlets in the late afternoon, but by 8.10pm, the rings were only available at Vivo City.

“Following the overwhelming response and demand, we immediately rushed to produce additional doughnuts,” Krispy Kreme told Channel NewsAsia.

“We will be producing in greater quantities from tomorrow onwards to meet the overwhelming demand,” it added.

Krispy Kreme has said on its Facebook page that the Nutella-filled rings will continue to be available for at least the coming week.

“We are taking note of our fans’ demands and reception, and trying to have the product available for as long as we can,” said Krispy Kreme.

“Our doughnuts will continue to be available for at least the coming week (and hopefully longer) so we hope that you can get your hands on them soon,” it added.