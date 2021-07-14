41 new COVID-19 cases linked to KTV cluster; situation ‘troubling and disappointing’, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: A total of 41 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore are linked to the KTV lounge cluster, a situation that Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said is “very troubling and disappointing”.



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (Jul 14), Mr Ong said: “We knew about cases like that happening in Korea, in Hong Kong nightlife, people coming very close together, some with hostesses, and leading to big clusters. So we have never allowed such activities for the past more than one year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And so any outlets providing hostess services, dice games and all this very close contact, were never allowed, knowing and learning from the experiences of places like Hong Kong and Korea. So for this to now happen has been troubling (and) disappointing.”

The police will be taking action against lounges and hostesses who may have breached the current safe management measures in place, he added.

The 41 cases are among 56 new locally transmitted infections announced on Wednesday.

There are now 53 cases linked to the KTV lounge cluster, including a passenger of a Dream Cruises ship.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The first reported case in the cluster, or index case, emerged when she went to a general practitioner with acute respiratory infection symptoms on Jul 11, said MOH’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

After she tested positive and was admitted into the hospital, MOH commenced contact tracing and epidemiological investigations and discovered that she was a short-term visitor pass holder from Vietnam who had frequented many KTV outlets, he added.

Some other cases that emerged after contact tracing lived with her in the same household, with 12 cases linked to the cluster as of Tuesday, said Assoc Prof Mak.

In the 41 cases reported on Wednesday, nine were already under quarantine, and the rest were detected through surveillance, he added.

Advertisement

This number includes a close contact who had embarked on a cruise and tested positive on the ship, he added.

The Dream Cruises ship returned to Singapore on Wednesday morning after a passenger tested positive, hours before it was scheduled to return on the same day.

The ship, which was carrying 1,646 passengers and 1,249 crew members, left Singapore last Sunday at 9pm for a four-day "cruise to nowhere".

MOH had previously confirmed that the passenger tested positive for COVID-19 after he was taken to the National University Hospital for treatment and further observation, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in an update earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

The COVID-19 case, a 40-year-old passenger, was identified on Tuesday as a close contact of another case on land. The passenger was then isolated and a polymerase chain reaction test came back positive, said STB.

Those who have visited the KTV lounges in the past 14 days, or from Jun 29, should come forward to get tested for COVID-19, said the Health Minister.

“If you’re still somehow uncomfortable for whatever reason, and really don’t feel like doing it, at the very least I can only urge you if you’ve visited KTV lounges and interacted with hostesses since Jun 29, at the very least stay at home, tell your family about it,” he added.

“Make sure you have your own room, isolate yourself, get your family to buy you some ART kits, test yourself, don’t interact with anybody, and monitor your health for the next 14 days.”



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram