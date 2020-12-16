Food processing company fined S$5,000 for unclean premises and improper storage of food

SINGAPORE: Food processing establishment Traditional Kueh Baulu Trading was fined S$5,000 in court on Wednesday (Dec 16) for failing to keep its premises clean and improper storage of food.

In a media release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that it found "multiple hygiene lapses" while conducting a routine inspection on Apr 2, 2020.

The lapses include widespread cockroach infestation; structural damage to the floor, wall and ceiling; poor housekeeping resulting in cobwebs and dusty walls; and improper storage of food and food ingredients.

Live cockroaches were found within the premises. (Photo: SFA)

The company's operating licence was also suspended for a total of seven days from Apr 7 to Apr 13 last year. The suspension was lifted after Traditional Kueh Baulu Trading rectified the lapses and took measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.



"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain," said SFA, adding that the industry and customers must play their part in ensuring that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced.

Raw food ingredients were stored along with finished food products. (Photo: SFA)

Food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements face a fine of up to S$5,000.

For continuing offences, there is a further fine of not more than S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

