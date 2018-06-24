Kuik Shiao-yin, Azmoon Ahmad confirm stepping down as NMPs

SINGAPORE: Two current Nominated Members of Parliament have confirmed their intentions to step down after their terms end.

Ms Kuik Shiao-yin, co-founder of The Thought Collective, said her main reason for doing so is because she has already served two terms.



Her stepping down would give someone else “a valuable chance to step up and bring their voice and the voices they represent” into Parliament, Ms Kuik explained in her email reply to Channel NewsAsia.



“I believe bringing in fresh perspectives, particularly from younger voices in civic society, will help make the system wiser,” she said. “Parliament needs a diversity of voices and interests represented.”



Mr Azmoon Ahmad, who is currently senior vice president of Desay SV Automotive, also said he would step down once his term ends.



“It has been very tough for me to juggle between my professional job and attending parliamentary sessions as my job requires me to travel overseas frequently,” he explained.



Mr Thomas Chua had previously indicated he will step down.



Meanwhile, unionist K Thanaletchimi said in an email to Channel NewsAsia that she understands the labour movement is currently reviewing its NMP nomination and believes it will be making an announcement soon.



A National Trades Union Congress spokesperson reiterated the same message. The Straits Times had previously reported that the current NMP is unlikely to continue as the labour movement representative typically serves one two-and-a-half year term.



Still undecided is Singapore Management University Assistant Professor Mahdev Mohan, who said he is “thinking carefully” about whether or not to continue. He added he’d be going for a short break before Parliament reconvenes in July, and will provide updates to any developments on his end.



Mr Ganesh Rajaram, executive vice president of Asia at Fremantlemedia, was previously said to be similarly undecided. They are both first term NMPs.



Mr Chua, Mr Ganesh, Ms Chia Yong Yong and Mr Randolph Tan did not reply to Channel NewsAsia’s queries.



The Office of the Clerk of Parliament had said that public submissions for the next batch of NMPs opened on Jun 4 and will close on Jul 6 at 4.30pm.

Only names of people who qualify for appointment will be submitted to the eight-member Special Select Committee for consideration, after which the recommendation will be submitted to the President for appointment. The committee is chaired by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and consists of MPs Chee Hong Tat, Grace Fu, Koh Poh Koon, Sylvia Lim, Josephine Teo, Vikram Nair and Lawrence Wong.



Blogger Wendy Cheng, better known by her online moniker Xiaxue, is another who had publicly declared her interest to be an NMP.



She first declared her intentions in a Facebook post on Apr 1 and, in a subsequent interview with 8 Days magazine, said the qualities that make her suitable for the role include being “very well connected to what the youth thinks” as they often communicate with her via social media channels.



As such, she said this makes her a “good candidate” to convey their views to Parliament. She also listed issues “pertaining to the Internet, including freedom of speech, youths or social issues about women/working moms” as others she would fight for if nominated.