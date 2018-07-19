Kygo to perform in Singapore on Nov 5

SINGAPORE: Norwegian DJ Kygo will hold his first concert in Singapore on Nov 5.

Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll, who goes by the stage name Kygo, will be in town for a one-night only show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of his "Kids in Love" tour.



The Singapore-born artist is known for chart-topping hits like Firestone and It Ain't Me featuring Selena Gomez.

Tickets will go on sale next Monday (Jul 23) at 10am on Sports Hub Tix and prices range from S$98 to S$348.

The electronic artist is currently on tour and will be making stops in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

His shows in North America and Europe this year sold out.



