Water play and wetland trails: 5 highlights at the new Lakeside Garden in Jurong

SINGAPORE: After seven years of development, Lakeside Garden opened to the public on Saturday (Apr 27), promising something for everyone.

Located along Yuan Ching Road and next to Lakeside MRT station in Jurong, the 53-hectare site is home to the largest children's nature play garden in the heartlands, boardwalk and wetland trails, water sport facilities, as well as community gardening spaces.

Whether you are a parent, a nature enthusiast or a gym buff, here’s a snapshot of what you can look forward to.

ADVENTURE STATIONS FOR CHILDREN

A 2.3-hectare area called Forest Ramble is the largest nature play garden in the heartlands, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

Designed for children aged between five and 12, it comprises 13 different adventure stations set in "a natural environment".



For instance, there are streams across the play area, log structures for climbing and hammocks for children to lie back and enjoy the surroundings.

Forest Ramble’s Snake Play area. (Photo: NParks)

The Otter Play area. (Photo: NParks)

Children can climb up structures made of logs resembling heron nests. (Photo: NParks)

The Squirrel Play area consists of log seesaws, balancing log and rope obstacle courses resembling a squirrel's nest. (Photo: NParks)

The Birdwing Play area consists of nine swings of varied designs. (Photo: NParks)

Numerous hammocks of different heights are available where children can sit or lie back. (Photo: NParks)

WATER PLAY STATIONS



The water play area for children, at Clusia Cove, is made up of the tidal play pool and sand play pool.

"As water from the tidal play flows into the sand play pool, it mimics surface ripples and directional currents similar to those at coastal shores," said NParks.



"Here, children can experience the various movements of water by interacting with the levers and gates and learn about the dynamics of water."



Area between the Tidal play and Sand play Pool. (Photo: NParks)

The water play area for children is divided into the tidal play pool and the sand play pool. (Photo: NParks)

TRAINING POOL AND GYM FOR THE FITNESS ENTHUSIAST

This is not your regular garden - there is a whole range of sports facilities located at Lakeside Garden, including an integrated lap and training pool and an outdoor fitness area.

There is also a 1,000 m sq air-conditioned gym that is Sport Singapore's biggest indoor gym to date.



ActiveSG Park features an integrated lap and training pool.

A shallow pool for children.

Those who like water sports can head to the lake where there are facilities to canoe, kayak or dragon boat.

COMMUNITY GARDENING FOR THOSE WITH GREEN THUMBS



Lakeside Garden is home to Singapore's largest allotment garden.



With 300 gardening plots, members of the community will be able to grow fruit and vegetables in their individual space.

At Gardenhouse, like-minded gardeners can gather for workshops and nature appreciation talks.

A horticultural show will also be held once every two years in Jurong Lake Gardens, where varieties of show plants will be on display along with a pop-up marketplace.

BOARDWALKS AND WETLAND TRAILS FOR NATURE LOVERS

Nature lovers - this one's for you.

Take a stroll along a 300m meandering boardwalk, which allows you to get close to Jurong Lake and explore a restored freshwater swamp forest with around 50 species of plants.



Lakeside Garden is the first phase of the 90-hectare Jurong Lake Gardens. (Photo: NParks)

This area is called Rasau Walk. It is connected to the adjacent Grasslands area and wetland trails, which feature a variety of habitats where grey herons, oriental pied hornbills and smooth-coated otters live.

Dominated by tall grass, the 3.5-hectare area is also home to six different species of grass and around 300,000 plants.

The Grasslands is a 3.5-hectare area with six different species of grass and around 300,000 plants. (Photo: NParks)

Admission to Lakeside Garden is free.

This is the first phase to open as part of the 90-hectare Jurong Lake Gardens - Singapore’s third national gardens and its first in the heartlands.

