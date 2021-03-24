3 varieties of Lalune brand croissants recalled over unauthorised repacking

SINGAPORE: Certain batches of croissants from the brand Lalune are being recalled after they were repacked by a company without a valid Singapore Food Agency (SFA) licence.



SFA said on Wednesday (Mar 24) that they were alerted to the unauthorised repacking of a variety of Lalune brand croissants through public feedback.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency said Shanlee Pte Ltd has been directed to recall all batches of the implicated products and that the recall is ongoing.



The affected products are Lalune Brand Croissant – Original (300g), Lalune Brand Croissant – Mini Original (450g) and Lalune Brand Croissant – Chocolate (380g).



View of Lalune Brand Croissant - Mini Original. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

All three products are from Italy and the recall encompasses all expiry dates.



Advertisement

Advertisement

All food processing facilities in Singapore must be licensed and are required to meet SFA’s food safety standards and requirements.



“Unauthorised repacking of food also poses food safety risks as there may be potential hygiene lapses during repackaging. Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it,” said SFA.