Former Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min joins car rental firm Lumens as senior adviser

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister of State for Transport and Member of Parliament Lam Pin Min has joined Lumens, a private car rental company, as a senior adviser.



Dr Lam was part of the People’s Action Party team that lost to the Workers' Party in the newly formed Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) at the Jul 10 General Election. He was previously an MP for Sengkang West Single Member Constituency.

On Tuesday (Oct 27), Dr Lam said he was “pleased” to join Lumens in a Facebook post.

“I am glad to have met the motivated and professional team this morning to better understand their vision, aspiration and challenges in today’s increasingly complex environment,” Dr Lam said.

“And I look forward to working with the team to advance Lumens’ business development and growth in the sector.”

CNA has sought further comment from Dr Lam.

Founded in 2014, Lumens is a car rental firm for private hire service and is a Grab fleet partner.

“BRINGS WITH HIM A WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE AND DEEP UNDERSTANDING OF SINGAPORE’S TRANSPORT SECTOR”: LUMENS

In a Facebook post, Lumens welcomed Dr Lam and said that he would help the firm “build and expand its key business sectors” and “strengthen (its) partnerships with key stakeholders”.

“Dr Lam brings with him a wealth of experience and deep understanding of Singapore’s transport sector and will work closely with senior management of Lumens to realise our vision of providing reliable solutions to enhance quality of life, improving productivity and efficiency of our society,” Lumens said.

Dr Lam Pin Min announced on Oct 27, 2020 he has joined Lumens as a senior adviser. (Photo: Facebook/Lam Pin Min)

An ophthalmologist by training, Dr Lam rejoined the private sector last month when he was appointed CEO and director of the paediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus service at Eagle Eye Centre.

At the Jul 10 polls, Dr Lam contested alongside former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng, Mr Amrin Amin and new candidate Raymond Lye in Sengkang GRC.

The Workers’ Party team – comprising Ms He Ting Ru, Dr Jamus Lim, Ms Raeesah Khan and Mr Louis Chua – won the GRC with 52.13 per cent of the vote.