Lam Pin Min calls out 'irresponsible and abhorrent' actions of opposition party member at PMD rider dialogue

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Lam Pin Min has accused a member of an opposition party of stoking emotions during a dialogue session where he met with personal mobility riders (PMD) riders.

Dr Lam, who is MP for Sengkang West, met with PMD riders, including food delivery riders, on Tuesday (Nov 12) evening as he sought to address their concerns in the wake of the e-scooter ban on footpaths.

The event drew more than 300 people, and Dr Lam said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning that most had genuine reasons to be there, as the ban had affected the livelihoods of some.

"Most people who came down today had genuine reasons to be there - except for a member of an opposition party who came to politicise the issue and stoke the emotions of those present," said Dr Lam.

"Such actions are irresponsible and abhorrent."

He added: “They do not benefit anyone, and distracted us from the main objective of giving the PMD riding community support during this period and helping them to understand that there is help available for them.”





According to TODAY, secretary-general of the People's Power Party Mr Goh Meng Seng was present at the session at Anchorvale Community Centre and had a “tense exchange” with Dr Lam.

Dr Lam told attendees that the e-scooter ban was a "difficult decision" for the Government, but reiterated its priority was to return safety to pedestrians on footpaths.

Although the dialogue session started out in a calm atmosphere, tensions grew and several people were seen shouting at Dr Lam near the end.

The Government last week announced the e-scooter ban on footpaths in Singapore effective Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from 2020.

Food delivery riders affected by the ban can get up to S$1,000 in the form of a trade-in grant funded by the Government and food delivery companies, the Ministry of Transport announced on Nov 8.



CNA has contacted Mr Goh Meng Seng for comment.