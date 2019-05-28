15 secondary schools to offer language elective programmes from 2020

SINGAPORE: The language elective programme (LEP) will be introduced in selected secondary schools for the first time next year, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Tuesday (May 28).

First introduced in 1990 at the junior college level, the LEP aims to nurture students who excel in mother tongue languages through the study of literature and participating in cultural activities.

From 2020, the programme will be expanded to 15 secondary schools – nine schools will offer Chinese LEP, three will offer Malay LEP and another three will offer Tamil LEP.



Secondary schools that will offer the language elective programme from 2020. (Table: MOE)

Secondary school students taking the two-year programme will study literature in their mother tongues, as well as take part in local camps, overseas immersion trips and school-based activities such as “literary lectures”.



The move is part of efforts “to support students in pursuing their passions and interests, and to deepen students’ mastery of mother tongue languages and literature”, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.



All O-Level students enrolled in the programme must sit for the O-Level literature exam in their respective mother tongues, while students from the Integrated Programme must study a school-based mother tongue literature subject.

Through this, MOE said it hopes to nurture a base of students who can progress to either LEP at JC level or mother tongue-related diplomas in polytechnics.

THREE MORE JUNIOR COLLEGES TO GET LEP



The LEP will also be expanded at the junior college level from next year, with two more JCs – National Junior College and Raffles Institution (JC) – offering the programme in Malay.

A new Tamil LEP will be introduced in two JCs – Anderson Serangoon and National JCs – for students who excel in the language to pursue their passion for and interest in Tamil, said MOE.



The expanded list of junior colleges that will offer the language elective programme. (Table: MOE)

All JC students taking the LEP must sit for H2 Language and Literature in their respective mother tongues at the A-Level examinations. Students can also choose to study H3 Language and Literature as a non-examinable subject, and subsequently choose to sit for the H3 A-Level examination.