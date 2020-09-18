Six lantern displays, online activities kick off Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE: Six lantern displays will illuminate Gardens by the Bay until Oct 4 as part of its display for the Mid-Autumn Festival this year.

The sets, which were unveiled on Friday (Sep 18), "embrace the themes of family reunion and unity in the community - qualities that have taken on an added significance in these extraordinary times", said Gardens by the Bay in a news release.

Apricot Grove features apricot flowers in various stages of blooming and gobo lighting effects. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

One of the sets is titled Apricot Grove, inspired by the Chinese fable of Dong Feng. The display features apricot flowers at various stages of bloom, with lighting effects simulating falling flower petals.



Royal Family’s Walk, first displayed at the Seoul Lantern Festival last year, consists of figures made from Hanji, a Korean traditional paper. It depicts the royal procession of the king and queen in the early Joseon Dynasty.



Visitors take photos at the Mid-Autumn displays at Gardens by the Bay on Sep 18, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

The Royal Family's Walk display at Gardens by the Bay. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Another display, the Colonnade of Lights, showcases about 1,500 paper lanterns painted by the community and the Gardens’ senior workers.

Ten rat lanterns painted by members of the community, which was previously displayed during the Chinese New Year festivities, will also be part of the displays.

Visitors look at lantern displays at Gardens by the Bay on Sep 18, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Also featured is Illuminations of Joy, an installation featuring 400 lanterns coloured by 600 participants.

Minister of National Development Desmond Lee attended the opening event with South Korean ambassador Ahn Young-Jip on Friday, during which they lit up the Apricot Grove display.



Minister of National Development Desmond Lee lights up the Apricot Grove display at Gardens by the Bay on Sep 18, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Minister Desmond Lee views the Royal Family’s Walk lantern set together with Korean Ambassador Ahn Young-Jip, on Sep 18, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the Gardens' Mid-Autumn festivities will take place through a series of online programmes instead of the usual live performances and on-site activities.

People can watch music performances, take part in a quiz and follow demonstrations on how to make snow skin mooncakes and Chinese good luck knots online. A virtual preview of the lanterns on display is also available.

“Unlike previous years, we have moved the festive programmes online and spread out the lantern sets across the Gardens in line with safe management measures,” the Gardens' Senior Director of Programming Chua Yen Ling said.

“We hope the public will join in the festivities, whether on-site or online, in keeping with the tradition of Mid-Autumn Festival and the spirit of community and family alive."