51-year-old arrested for damaging laptop, vehicles at Bedok North

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of public nuisance, said the police on Tuesday (Aug 18).

The police received a report last Friday at about 2.10am from a victim whose laptop was damaged by an unknown man at a coffee shop along Bedok North Street 3.

After investigating, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Monday.

The man is suspected to be involved in at least two other separate cases of mischief, where the windscreen of a car and the window of a lorry were damaged along Bedok North Street 3, the police said.

The man will be charged with public nuisance later on Tuesday.

The offence carries a fine of up to S$2,000. If the act of public nuisance is found to have caused common injury, danger or annoyance to the public or people who live in the vicinity, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

If found guilty of mischief, he can be jailed up to two years or fined, or both.