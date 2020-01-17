Extended train, bus services on eve of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Operating hours for some train and bus services will be extended on Jan 24, the eve of Chinese New Year, to cater to those who may be travelling late.

Transport operator SMRT said in a news release on Friday that will extend service hours for trains departing from City Hall on the North-South and East-West lines, as well as from Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront on the Circle line.

(Table: SMRT)

Selected bus services will also have extended operating hours.

(Table: SMRT)

Additionally, operating hours for several bus services will be brought forward. These include express services 951E, 963E, 971E and 982E, as well as City Direct services 652, 653, 656 and 657.

