Lasting Power of Attorney application fees waived for another 2 years

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who plan to apply for a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) - which allows an appointed person to make medical and financial decisions on your behalf should you lose mental capacity – will not have to pay the S$75 fee for the most common type of application for another two years.

The application fees for LPA Form 1 will be waived for a further two years until end-Aug 2020, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Thursday (Jun 28).

The move was made to encourage more Singaporeans to plan ahead with an LPA to safeguard their interests and attain peace of mind for the future.

"An ageing population and rising prevalence of dementia means that there may be more people losing mental capacity," said Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development.

"We see more Singaporeans recognising the importance of planning ahead with an LPA as we work to make the application process more accessible and affordable."

The fee waiver for LPA Form 1 was first introduced in 2014, and subsequently extended until end-Aug 2018.

The LPA Form 1 allows donors to grant general powers with basic restrictions to donees. A separate application, Form 2, allows donors to grant customised and specific powers to their donees, and has to be drafted by a lawyer.

Based on official records, 98 per cent of Singaporeans who have made an LPA used Form 1.

In addition to the fee waiver, other efforts have also been made to make the LPA more accessible. This includes reducing both the number of pages and use of legal and technical jargon in the application form.

As of Mar 31, 2018, more than 43,000 people have submitted LPA applications to the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG).

The OPG received an average of 1,500 LPAs per month this year, compared with about 50 a month when the OPG first started in 2010.