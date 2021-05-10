Police investigating abuse of COVID-19 safe-distancing officer at Lau Pa Sat

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a case of verbal abuse against a safe-distancing enforcement officer at Lau Pa Sat, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (May 10).

SPF said it received a call for assistance to a case of dispute at 18 Raffles Quay on Saturday at 10.16pm.

It was the first day of Singapore's return to Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening measures, with social gatherings reduced to a maximum of five people from eight in Phase 3.

The officer had explained the new rule to a group of diners during the dispute, as seen in a video of the incident posted by Max Mamba in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

"The regulation today is we cannot accept more than five," said the officer.

The diners then rebutted him, with one of them saying: "The table is two" (sic).

"Listen to me first," the officer said, prompting a man from the group to shout: "Who are you to ask me to listen to you?"

In the nearly three-minute-long video, several profanities are heard - some appearing to target the officer.

SPF said no one was injured during the dispute.

"Police investigations into an offence of verbally abusing a public servant who was performing his duties as a safe distancing enforcement officer are ongoing," it added.