Lawrence Wong, Desmond Lee elected to PAP’s top decision-making body for the first time

SINGAPORE: Two ministers who are separately spearheading Singapore’s COVID-19 response and the People's Action Party's (PAP) election review have been elected to the PAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) for the first time.

The two who were elected on Sunday (Nov 8) into the 36th CEC: Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also co-chair of the country’s COVID-19 multi-ministerial task force; and National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who is overseeing the party’s general election review.



Mr Wong and Mr Lee were previously co-opted into the 35th CEC in 2018.

Labour chief and former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng was not re-elected into the CEC this year. He had lost his place in Parliament after his Sengkang GRC team were defeated by the Workers’ Party team in the July general election.



The other members who were re-elected to the CEC:



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun SIng

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu

Minister for Law K Shanmugam

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli

Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin

Two other members were co-opted into the CEC. They are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo. Ms Rajah was previously elected into the CEC, and Mrs Teo was also co-opted into the CEC in the 35th CEC elections in 2018. Voting is held during the PAP's party conference held once every two years.



This year, instead of meeting at a single location, more than 3,000 party cadres were gathered either virtually or in groups at various locations, including NTUC Centre in Raffles Place.