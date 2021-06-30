Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to deliver ministerial statement on COVID-19 support measures

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement during the next sitting of Parliament on Monday (Jul 5) to outline the Government's support measures amid the heightened COVID-19 restrictions.

"The statement will outline the Government's support measures for Phase 2/Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) and the funding approach for these measures," the Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Wednesday.

The ministerial statement will be delivered at 3pm.

The full statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

Singapore moved into the first stage of Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) on Jun 14 after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases. More restrictions were eased in the second stage of the phase last week, however, work-from-home remains the default arrangement.

The Jobs Support Scheme, which subsidises local workers' salaries, was earlier extended until July for sectors affected by the restrictions, such as food and beverage, gyms and fitness studios and performing arts.

Support was also extended for sectors that were significantly affected, such as retail, cinemas and museums.

The Government has said it may further relax measures in mid-July.

