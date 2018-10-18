Lazada customers can now collect parcels from 7-Eleven stores

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Customers of online store Lazada will now be able to collect their orders from 7-Eleven outlets across Singapore, instead of having to wait at home for the deliveryman to arrive.

The new parcel collection service will be available at 159 7-Eleven stores from Thursday (Oct 18), and will be rolled out to the rest of the 350 participating outlets by the end of the year.

The 7-Eleven delivery service - which will be fulfilled by Ninja Van - is free. This compares with S$1.49 for normal and S$2.99 for express drop-off home deliveries.

“With a 7-Eleven within reach of most Singaporeans, this provides consumers with an unparalleled number of locations to collect their parcels,” Lazada, Ninja Van and 7-Eleven said in a joint press release.

Parcels eligible for the 7-Eleven delivery service must weigh under 5kg. Packages must also be a maximum 80cm in width, height and length.

With the number of single and dual residential households in Singapore rising, and individuals not being home to receive the parcel, the service provides an "added convenience to consumers’ daily lives and online shopping habits", said 7-Eleven Singapore's head of marketing Crispian Leong.

"Most are working during the day, and many may not find it convenient to receive parcels at their office ... The collaboration will offer the largest network of collection points around Singapore and provide unparalleled convenience for all,” he added.

Mr Ray Chou, the country head for Ninja Van Singapore, said that the new service helps minimise the number of failed deliveries for the company.

"We do encounter a substantial number of failed deliveries, which is disruptive for not only our customers, but sellers and delivery companies as well,” he said.

“With this wide network for self-service collection points, customers now have the hassle-free option of collecting their parcels at their convenience,” he added.

Mr Pierre de Bellescize, CEO of Lazada eLogistics Singapore, said the launch of the new initiative comes just in time for the festive season.

"With the end-of-year shopping period around the corner, customers can also take advantage of the island-wide network of 7-Eleven collection points to ensure they receive their parcels at their convenience.”