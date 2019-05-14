Police warn of scams involving fake Lazada prizes, victims cheated of S$14,000

SINGAPORE: Police on Tuesday (May 14) warned of scams involving fake Lazada campaigns which offer prizes, saying victims have been cheated of at least S$14,000 in total.

At least 14 such cases have been reported since January.

"In these cases, scammers would impersonate the victims’ friends or followers on Instagram," said the police in a news release.

"They would then ask the victims for their contact numbers and photos of their credit or debit cards on the pretext of helping them to sign up for a Lazada campaign to win money."



Victims were also asked for the one-time passwords to their bank accounts, and later realised that unauthorised transactions were made, the police said.

They added that some of the fake Lazada campaigns were named Lazada Campaign, Lazada Raffle, Lazada Gift Money and Lazada Lucky Draw.

The police reminded members of the public not to give out personal information such as credit card and bank account details, and to beware of unusual requests from social media contacts and strangers.

“Be wary of claims that you have won a prize, especially if you have not participated in any campaign or lucky draw," they added.