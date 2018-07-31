Leadership changes at ICA and Home Team Academy

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be headed by a new commissioner from Sep 3, as part of leadership changes announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday (Jul 31).

Mr Marvin Sim, 47, will take over as ICA Commissioner from Mr Clarence Yeo.



Mr Sim was a former senior director of Joint Operations Group at MHA. He was also previously deputy director at the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Meanwhile Mr Yeo, 59, will take on the role of chief executive of the Home Team Academy, the training arm of the Home Team.

The appointment takes effect on Sep 17. He has led ICA as commissioner since September 2010.

"Under Mr Yeo's leadership, ICA adopted innovative solutions in the areas of border security and traveller identification, and introduced secure and user-friendly electronic platforms for the public to apply for immigration facilities.

"Mr Yeo also spearheaded ICA’s transformation journey to create a future-ready ICA," said the ministry in a media release.

Mr Yeo replaces Mr T Raja Kumar, who is also deputy secretary for international and training at the MHA. Mr Raja, 57, is relinquishing his position as Home Team Academy (HTA) chief executive to focus on his MHA responsibilities.

"During his tenure, Mr Raja oversaw the transformation of HTA’s development and training capabilities," the ministry said. "He was instrumental in setting up the Home Team Centre for Leadership to groom the next generation of Home Team leaders, and also encouraged HTA to leverage technology to improve training efficacy and efficiency."

