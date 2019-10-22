Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Lebanon amid protests: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Lebanon amid large-scale demonstrations across the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Oct 22).



Thousands have taken to the streets of Lebanon to protest against tax increases and alleged corruption, with authorities using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

MFA said the demonstrations are expected to continue and the affected regions include the capital Beirut and the cities of Tripoli, Tyre, Sidon and Baalbak.



Singaporeans who are already in Lebanon should "take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety", said MFA.

"You are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news and heed the instructions of the local authorities," the ministry said in its travel advisory.

"Avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe."

The demonstrations may result in transport disruptions and flight delays, the ministry said. Travellers should check with their airline on the status of their flight and to cater for additional travelling time.

Singaporeans are also encouraged to register on MFA's website so that the ministry can contact them should the need arise.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut, or the MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut

Telephone: +961-1-334-335, 200-786, 200-787

Email: singaporeconsulate@cyberia.net.lb

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)



Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg