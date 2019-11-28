Lecturer allegedly took upskirt videos in classroom
SINGAPORE: A lecturer at a post-secondary institution allegedly took upskirt videos of a female victim in a classroom.
The identities of the accused and the victim, as well as anything that might identify them, cannot be published due to gag orders issued by the court.
The 39-year-old man returned to court on Thursday (Nov 28) to face a charge that had been handed to him earlier this month on Nov 7.
He is accused of using his mobile phone to take upskirt videos of a female victim at about 11.50am on Mar 6 this year.
According to the charge sheet, this occurred at a classroom on the campus.
He will return to court on Dec 26.
If found guilty of insulting the modesty of a woman, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.