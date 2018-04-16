Lee Bee Wah refutes report that she disrupted football match by asking for floodlights to be turned off

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah has refuted allegations in an article by The Online Citizen (TOC) that a football match at Yishun Stadium was abandoned because of instructions she gave to switch the lights off.

The article on Sunday (Apr 15) cited "information which has been corroborated", and reported that the stadium's centre manager turned the lights off at 9pm after allegedly receiving instructions from the Nee Soon GRC MP. TOC claimed that Ms Lee's instructions were given as a result of complaints from residents from nearby condominium The Estuary.

When Channel NewsAsia first reached out to Ms Lee on Sunday, the MP simply replied: "It is fake news."



In a Facebook post on Monday, Ms Lee elaborated on the matter, denying that the floodlights had been turned off because of her.

"This is not true. I gave no such instructions, and I do not even run ActiveSG or the Stadium!" she wrote.

She pointed to a post by Warriors Football Club, one of the teams playing at the Football of Association of Singapore (FAS)'s Centre of Excellence Under-19 match, which stated that the match had been suspended due to a floodlight failure. They were playing against the FAS Football Academy Under-18 team, according to the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Despite the Warriors FC post, TOC went ahead to post a falsehood. Unfortunately, this is the danger of online falsehoods now," she wrote.