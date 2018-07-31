PM Lee offers condolences to Indonesia after Lombok earthquake

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Jul 31) offered his condolences to Indonesia after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the island of Lombok last Sunday.

In a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Mr Lee said that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident, which left at least 16 people dead and hundreds injured.

"I am deeply saddened by news of the earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, which has resulted in the tragic loss of lives, injuries, and destruction," said Mr Lee.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Indonesia and the families affected by the disaster.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult time, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he added. "Singapore stands ready to assist Indonesia in whatever way we can."

The earthquake was centred on the northern part of Lombok but was also felt on the resort island of Bali to the west.

It struck at 6.47am at a shallow depth of 7km that amplified its effect. Officials said 280 aftershocks followed the initial quake.

