PM Lee congratulates Canada's Justin Trudeau on re-election

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Justin Trudeau on his re-election as prime minister following Canada's general election last week.

In a letter dated Oct 24, Mr Lee said it was a hard-earned win for Mr Trudeau, who hung on to power after his Liberal Party won enough seats to form a minority government.

"Congratulations on your re-election as Prime Minister of Canada! Yours was a hard-earned victory," he said.

"I hope that with your renewed mandate, you will be able to fully implement your policy agenda and realise your vision for Canada."

He added: "Singapore and Canada enjoy warm relations. Our bilateral partnership is underpinned by strong collaboration in many areas, including trade, education, cybersecurity, as well as infrastructure and smart cities cooperation.

"As we celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to continue working with you to advance our common interests and bring our bilateral ties to new heights.



"I wish you good health and success, and hope to meet you again soon."

Mr Trudeau was in Singapore last year to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

