PM Lee to address Singapore on Monday, provide update on COVID-19 situation

PM Lee will make a national address at 4pm on Monday (May 31), and will share plans to "keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up again", he said.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation on Monday (May 31) afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

This will take place at 4pm on Monday, the prime minister said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"The number of new community cases has stabilised over the last two weeks. Our tightened measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working," said Mr Lee.

He also thanked the public for staying home and complying with the guidelines.

"Tomorrow, I intend to share with you how we plan to keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up again," said Mr Lee.

"The solution: Testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating, all faster, and more. Also: What will the new normal be like?"

The public can watch Mr Lee's speech live on his Facebook page, and on Mediacorp channels. CNA will broadcast his speech live, including on CNA's YouTube channel and on its Facebook page.



Singapore announced 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon, taking its total number of infections to 62,028.

Among the new cases, 19 were community infections, of which 13 were linked to previous cases and six were unlinked.

Singapore tightened its restrictions on social gatherings and activities two weeks ago to minimise transmissions after several clusters of infections emerged.

The additional measures under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) took effect on May 16 and are to last until Jun 13.

Under this phase, group sizes for gatherings have been reduced to two people, while dining-in at food and beverage outlets is not allowed. People should also work from home by default during this period.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday that there was no need for a “further tightening of posture” as the stricter COVID-19 measures were “having an effect in controlling the spread of the virus”.

Mr Wong, who also co-chairs the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, said that the Government will give a detailed update at the next task force press conference on Monday.

