PM Lee and Canada's Trudeau reaffirm bilateral ties, discuss new areas of cooperation

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau reaffirmed the "excellent state of bilateral relations" between the two countries in a telephone call on Tuesday (May 11).

They also noted the growing economic ties between Singapore and Canada.

"Since the entry into force of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2018, our bilateral trade and investment links have strengthened, bringing benefits for businesses and people in Singapore and Canada," said Mr Lee's press secretary.



She added that during the call, both leaders welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in new areas in recent years, including climate change, infrastructure and smart cities, as well as cybersecurity.

They also discussed new areas of cooperation, including clean technology, financial technology and artificial intelligence, and welcomed ongoing discussions on promoting youth exchange.

"Prime Minister Lee also welcomed Canada’s efforts in deepening its economic engagement of ASEAN and the region," said his press secretary.

