PM Lee addresses major cyberattack on Singapore health system

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed SingHealth's announcement of a major cyberattack, said to be targeting his personal data, in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 20).

Earlier on Friday, SingHealth announced that 1.5 million patients who visited its specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics from May 1, 2015 and Jul 4, 2018 have had their personal particulars illegally accessed and copied.

A probe showed it was a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned cyberattack" that was "not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs", SingHealth said.

It added that the attackers "specifically and repeatedly" targeted Mr Lee's personal particulars and information on his outpatient dispensed medicines.