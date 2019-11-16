PM Lee to make official visit to Mexico on Sunday

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Mexico from Sunday (Nov 17) to Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release on Saturday.



He was invited by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will host him for lunch during the visit.



Mr Lee will also join several Mexican governors at a separate lunch hosted by Mexico’s Secretary of External Relations Ebrard Casaubon.



Additionally, Mr Lee will meet President of the Political Board of the Senate, Ricardo Monreal Avila, as well as Mexican business leaders.



He will also address the Mexican Senate and participate in a dialogue with the Mexican business community.



Mexico City Mayor Dr Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will present Mr Lee with the Distinguished Guest of the City Medal during his visit.



Memoranda of Understanding will be exchanged between the two countries, covering the areas of science and technology, water resources, culture, industrial property and international development.



Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Education Chee Hong Tat. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Enterprise Singapore, as well as a business delegation, will also join them.



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister during Mr Lee’s absence.