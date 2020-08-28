PM Lee wishes Japanese PM Abe a 'good recovery'

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Aug 28) said that Singapore and Japan's relations deepened under the leadership of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wished him a "good recovery".

Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, announced earlier on Friday his resignation, citing ill health.

Mr Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and recently made two hospital visits within a week.

"I am sorry to learn that Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has resigned from office for health reasons," Mr Lee said in a Facebook post.

"I have worked well with Mr Abe for close to nine years. Under his leadership, our bilateral relations have deepened ... I wish Abe-san a good recovery as he begins treatment for his condition," he added.

The last time both leaders met in person was in November last year, said Mr Lee. They also met online in April, during a virtual ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19.

Mr Lee said Mr Abe had also played a "critical role" in concluding the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) after the United States left the original Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations.

Singapore and Japan are among the 11 parties to the CPTPP, which was concluded in January 2018 in Tokyo, according to information on the Ministry of Trade and Industry's website.