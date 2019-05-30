PM Lee and China's Defence Minister reaffirm bilateral ties

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and China’s Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe discussed aspects of defence cooperation between Singapore and China when they met at the Istana on Thursday (May 30).

At the meeting, Gen Wei and Mr Lee “exchanged views on regional security and underscored the importance of deepening cooperation and building mutual trust among countries”, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release.

They also affirmed the "warm and friendly" bilateral relations between Singapore and China, the ministry said.

As part of his introductory visit to Singapore, Gen Wei visited the RSS Singapura - Changi Naval Base.

General Wei Fenghe embarking the Archer-class submarine RSS Swordsman during his visit to RSS Singapura - Changi Naval Base (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

There, he was “briefed on the operations of the Republic of Singapore Navy's Information Fusion Centre and its contribution to maritime society”, MINDEF said.

He also went on board the Archer-class submarine RSS Swordsman and formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart.

General Wei is set to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue defence forum, which will be held from Friday to Sunday. He will also call on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and be hosted to dinner by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

