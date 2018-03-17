Fire breaks out at Leedon Residence near Farrer Road

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on Saturday (Mar 17) at Leedon Residence, a condominium at 20 Leedon Heights near Farrer Road.

The fire appeared to have started at a second-floor unit in Block 24 at around 10am, a resident who lives in the opposite block told Channel NewsAsia.

"There was a lot of smoke. It was only when we heard the shattering of the windows and saw the smoke coming out of the unit, we realised it was the second-floor unit on fire," the resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The blaze shattered the unit's windows and sent plumes of smoke up several storeys of the block. The unit's window frames were warped from the heat, he said.

Around 40 to 50 residents from the affected block were evacuated to an open grass patch, he said. The fire was put out by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters at close to 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SCDF for more information.